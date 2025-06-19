This stunning garden belongs to a detached period home with former catteries for sale in Adwick le Street at £475,000.placeholder image
This stunning garden belongs to a detached period home with former catteries for sale in Adwick le Street at £475,000.

Inside these distinctive Doncaster homes with inherent charm and character

By Sally Burton
Published 19th Jun 2025, 16:44 BST
Looking for a home that stands out from the rest, or that has unique or special qualities?

Take a look at these highly individual homes in Doncaster, that all offer something that little bit different, from a stylish home with cattery that has scope for reinvention, to a charming Listed barn conversion, and a superior six-bed town semi with a fabulous garden.

They are all on the market now, with prices ranging from £210,000 to £475,000.

The front aspect of the four-bedroom home that has a sitting room, lounge and dining area, with a modern kitchen and conservatory. The potential lifestyle property has buildings used as a cattery, that has now ceased trading.

1. Village Street, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster

The front aspect of the four-bedroom home that has a sitting room, lounge and dining area, with a modern kitchen and conservatory. The potential lifestyle property has buildings used as a cattery, that has now ceased trading. Photo: Your Move, Doncaster

A spacious, double aspect lounge within the Adwick home.

2. Village Street, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster

A spacious, double aspect lounge within the Adwick home. Photo: Your Move, Doncaster

The house has a modern fitted kitchen, with breakfast bar.

3. Village Street, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster

The house has a modern fitted kitchen, with breakfast bar. Photo: Your Move, Doncaster

The garden, with open outlook and wooden cattery chalets that can be taken down. There are also kitchen, office, toilets and storage areas.

4. Village Street, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster

The garden, with open outlook and wooden cattery chalets that can be taken down. There are also kitchen, office, toilets and storage areas. Photo: Your Move, Doncaster

