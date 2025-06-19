Inside these distinctive Doncaster homes with inherent charm and character

Take a look at these highly individual homes in Doncaster, that all offer something that little bit different, from a stylish home with cattery that has scope for reinvention, to a charming Listed barn conversion, and a superior six-bed town semi with a fabulous garden.
They are all on the market now, with prices ranging from £210,000 to £475,000.
These properties are all listed at www.rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-tickhill-semi-with-new-kitchen-and-bathroom-and-stunning-landscaped-garden-5174519
www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-wonderful-old-village-barn-conversion-with-unusual-landscaped-gardens-5174033