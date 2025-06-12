An overview of the landscaped garden with open fields beyond.placeholder image
An overview of the landscaped garden with open fields beyond.

Inside Tickhill semi with new kitchen and bathroom, and stunning landscaped garden

By Sally Burton
Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:41 BST
This meticulously renovated three-bedroom semi-detached home is for sale chain free, and ready to move in to.

The property, with a new kitchen, a new bathroom, and a landscaped garden, is on the market with Purplebricks, and can be viewed in full by following this link: https://fave.co/4jLdlba

​An entrance hall leads ​on to a spacious lounge, ​then the brand-new kitchen ​with modern appliances and stylish finishes, ​and a handy w.c. completes the ground floor layout. Upstairs​ are two g​ood size, light and pleasant double bedrooms, ​with a versatile third bedroom ​that's ideal as a single bedroom, office, or a ​very spacious walk-in wardrobe.

The family bathroom​ has contemporary fixtures and fittings. ​A landscaped​ back garden provides a serene outdoor space with views towards the​ village church​. ​Within the highly sought-after area of Tickhill, this property​ is close to ​many different amenities, ​along with excellent local schools, and ​great transport links.

​The village has a vibrant community​, its own ancient castle that is open to visitors once a year, and a picturesque duck pond.

​This home in ​King Edward Road, ​Tickhill, Doncaster​, is for sale at a price of £218,500, with Purplebricks, Doncaster.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-wonderful-old-village-barn-conversion-with-unusual-landscaped-gardens-5174033

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-updated-period-home-of-character-with-five-bedrooms-and-an-annexe-5163836

The semi-detached home that's currently for sale in Tickhill, Doncaster.

1. King Edward Road, ​Tickhill, Doncaster​

The semi-detached home that's currently for sale in Tickhill, Doncaster. Photo: Purplebricks, Doncaster

Photo Sales
A bright, modern breakfast kitchen.

2. King Edward Road, ​Tickhill, Doncaster​

A bright, modern breakfast kitchen. Photo: Purplebricks, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The property's bay fronted lounge.

3. King Edward Road, ​Tickhill, Doncaster​

The property's bay fronted lounge. Photo: Purplebricks, Doncaster

Photo Sales
An alternative view of the lounge, with built-in storage.

4. King Edward Road, ​Tickhill, Doncaster​

An alternative view of the lounge, with built-in storage. Photo: Purplebricks, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice