Inside Tickhill semi with new kitchen and bathroom, and stunning landscaped garden

The property, with a new kitchen, a new bathroom, and a landscaped garden, is on the market with Purplebricks, and can be viewed in full by following this link: https://fave.co/4jLdlba

​An entrance hall leads ​on to a spacious lounge, ​then the brand-new kitchen ​with modern appliances and stylish finishes, ​and a handy w.c. completes the ground floor layout. Upstairs​ are two g​ood size, light and pleasant double bedrooms, ​with a versatile third bedroom ​that's ideal as a single bedroom, office, or a ​very spacious walk-in wardrobe.

The family bathroom​ has contemporary fixtures and fittings. ​A landscaped​ back garden provides a serene outdoor space with views towards the​ village church​. ​Within the highly sought-after area of Tickhill, this property​ is close to ​many different amenities, ​along with excellent local schools, and ​great transport links.

​The village has a vibrant community​, its own ancient castle that is open to visitors once a year, and a picturesque duck pond.

​This home in ​King Edward Road, ​Tickhill, Doncaster​, is for sale at a price of £218,500, with Purplebricks, Doncaster.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

