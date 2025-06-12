Inside Tickhill semi with new kitchen and bathroom, and stunning landscaped garden

The property, with a new kitchen, a new bathroom, and a landscaped garden, is on the market with Purplebricks, and can be viewed in full by following this link: https://fave.co/4jLdlba
An entrance hall leads on to a spacious lounge, then the brand-new kitchen with modern appliances and stylish finishes, and a handy w.c. completes the ground floor layout. Upstairs are two good size, light and pleasant double bedrooms, with a versatile third bedroom that's ideal as a single bedroom, office, or a very spacious walk-in wardrobe.
The family bathroom has contemporary fixtures and fittings. A landscaped back garden provides a serene outdoor space with views towards the village church. Within the highly sought-after area of Tickhill, this property is close to many different amenities, along with excellent local schools, and great transport links.
The village has a vibrant community, its own ancient castle that is open to visitors once a year, and a picturesque duck pond.
This home in King Edward Road, Tickhill, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £218,500, with Purplebricks, Doncaster.
