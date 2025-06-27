‘Much-Needed’ Affordable Housing Handed over in Doncaster

Doncaster Council has been handed new affordable housing at a new development east of the city.

Housebuilder Persimmon has partnered with the local authority to deliver homes for affordable rent at their Nutwell Grange development in Armthorpe.

Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones and Councillor Majid Khan were this week on hand to formally take receipt of the new homes.

Eleven one-bedroom bungalows are being given to the Council with residents scheduled to move in at the end of July.

Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones, Councillor Majid Khan and Persimmon Land Manager Liam Hessay

A further 20 affordable homes are also being transferred to another housing provider on the development which is delivering 162 new homes in total.

Deputy Mayor Jones said: “Demand for housing, especially affordable housing is very high in the local area and these homes are part of a wider development with community at its core.

“Working with partners like Persimmon to deliver homes for our residents is just one of the many actions the City of Doncaster Council is taking to create much needed homes, alongside our other incredibly successful programmes.”

Councillor Majid Khan said: “It is great to see such a high-quality development in Armthorpe.

“The Mayor’s programme of high-quality housing is on track to deliver for our residents and this development includes 11 bungalows to meet the demands and needs of residents.”

Joel Frank, Land Director at Persimmon Yorkshire said:“Nutwell Grange is delivering high-quality new homes for many local families. These homes reserved for housing associations is a key part of our broader goal to create a positive and lasting legacy wherever we build.”