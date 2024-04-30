The attractive exterior of the four-bedroom cottage for sale in High MeltonThe attractive exterior of the four-bedroom cottage for sale in High Melton
The attractive exterior of the four-bedroom cottage for sale in High Melton

Look inside this captivating four-bed cottage now for sale in Doncaster village

History, rustic charm and contemporary style all meld together in this unique 18th century cottage within private, landscaped grounds.
By Sally Burton
Published 30th Apr 2024, 09:00 BST

Built in 1740, the property has a prime position in a private road within the semi-rural village of High Melton.

It's not just an enviable three-storey cottage, as the property includes a large double garage, and stables or outbuildings that are currently used as a studio, but are extremely versatile, with an attached w.c..

Even the ground floor cloakroom with stone floors and thick solid stone walls has a timeless appeal.

There's a snug or second reception room with exposed beams and fireplace, then the spacious sitting room which also has exposed beams to the ceiling, dual aspect windows and bi-fold doors to the outdoor patio. An original fireplace with inset multifuel stove is a focal point.

A swish, contemporary fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, under counter led lighting and antique brass radiator is another impressive facility, and there's a well equipped utility room and ground floor w.c.along with versatile cellar space.

​Firs​t and second floors house four double bedrooms, ​a vast family bathroom and ​an en suite bathroom., all modern, but with a traditional twist​.

​The gardens are private​ with an extensive law​n, ​and an Indian stone patio and pergola. The resin driveway​ with double gates ​has space for several cars​.​The property is not listed​, so potential upgrades​ or changes ​are less problematic. There is no mains gas to the village so the current owners have upgraded to a bio mass system making the property​ both energy efficient and environmentally friendly​.

​Box Tree House, Hangman Stone Lane, High Melton, is for sale at £625,000, with Welcome Homes, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

A stunning beamed sitting room.

1. Box Tree House, Hangman Stone Lane, High Melton, Doncaster

Photo: Welcome Homes, Doncaster

Inside the bright and modern kitchen.

2. Box Tree House, Hangman Stone Lane, High Melton, Doncaster

Photo: Welcome Homes, Doncaster

The beamed dining room, with doors leading out to the garden.

3. Box Tree House, Hangman Stone Lane, High Melton, Doncaster

Photo: Welcome Homes, Doncaster

Modern meets traditional within the home's comfortable interior.

4. Box Tree House, Hangman Stone Lane, High Melton, Doncaster

Photo: Welcome Homes, Doncaster

