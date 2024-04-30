Look inside this captivating four-bed cottage now for sale in Doncaster village

Built in 1740, the property has a prime position in a private road within the semi-rural village of High Melton.

It's not just an enviable three-storey cottage, as the property includes a large double garage, and stables or outbuildings that are currently used as a studio, but are extremely versatile, with an attached w.c..

Even the ground floor cloakroom with stone floors and thick solid stone walls has a timeless appeal.

There's a snug or second reception room with exposed beams and fireplace, then the spacious sitting room which also has exposed beams to the ceiling, dual aspect windows and bi-fold doors to the outdoor patio. An original fireplace with inset multifuel stove is a focal point.

A swish, contemporary fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, under counter led lighting and antique brass radiator is another impressive facility, and there's a well equipped utility room and ground floor w.c.along with versatile cellar space.

​Firs​t and second floors house four double bedrooms, ​a vast family bathroom and ​an en suite bathroom., all modern, but with a traditional twist​.

​The gardens are private​ with an extensive law​n, ​and an Indian stone patio and pergola. The resin driveway​ with double gates ​has space for several cars​.​The property is not listed​, so potential upgrades​ or changes ​are less problematic. There is no mains gas to the village so the current owners have upgraded to a bio mass system making the property​ both energy efficient and environmentally friendly​.

​Box Tree House, Hangman Stone Lane, High Melton, is for sale at £625,000, with Welcome Homes, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

