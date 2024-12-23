The impressive front aspect of the imposing property.The impressive front aspect of the imposing property.
Inside ultra-spacious family home with annexe in Wheatley Hills

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 09:56 BST
This stand-out home with nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and six reception rooms, including its annexe accommodation, is to be sold by modern auction, with a reduced start bid.

The family home with attached annexe sits in the sought after Wheatley Hills area, and has enclosed rear gardens, with plenty of off-street parking and a stunning summer house or garden room.

Bright and spacious, it is set over three floors with three reception rooms, a large kitchen and utility room, and a useful ground floor shower room with w.c..

Five double bedrooms include four with en suite facilities, and a family bathroom.

Attached to the house is a larger than average annexe with a large open plan kitchen and sitting room, a lounge with dining room and a study.

Its accommodation also includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a useful utility area. There is a further unfinished shower room.

This home in Leger Way, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, has a guide price of £520,000, with Your Move, Doncaster. The auction closes at 1pm on January 9, 2025.

An open plan style kitchen with living room.

