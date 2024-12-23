Inside ultra-spacious family home with annexe in Wheatley Hills

The family home with attached annexe sits in the sought after Wheatley Hills area, and has enclosed rear gardens, with plenty of off-street parking and a stunning summer house or garden room.

Bright and spacious, it is set over three floors with three reception rooms, a large kitchen and utility room, and a useful ground floor shower room with w.c..

Five double bedrooms include four with en suite facilities, and a family bathroom.

Attached to the house is a larger than average annexe with a large open plan kitchen and sitting room, a lounge with dining room and a study.

Its accommodation also includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a useful utility area. There is a further unfinished shower room.

This home in Leger Way, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, has a guide price of £520,000, with Your Move, Doncaster. The auction closes at 1pm on January 9, 2025.

