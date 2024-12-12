An overview of the stunning property for sale in Sprotbrough.placeholder image
An overview of the stunning property for sale in Sprotbrough.

Inside this large, luxury home of unique style and character

By Sally Burton
Published 12th Dec 2024, 14:42 BST
This spectacular property close to the heart of Sprotbrough village has beautiful, secluded grounds, and two second floor rooms with balconies from which to enjoy the outlook.

The stand-out home’s superior accommodation includes a reception hall, four sizable reception rooms, and a fitted breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances at ground level.

On the first floor is a master bedroom with en suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the second floor provides a further two rooms with balconies giving views across the established gardens and grounds.

There is great potential to create a further en suite bedroom or work or hobby space.

Private gardens, with formal lawns, a pond and mature trees provide colour and interest, along with screening.

There is extensive car parking, with a double garage, a utility room, and two greenhouses.

This home in Boat Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, is for sale at £975,000, with Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-exceptional-home-has-three-receptions-a-garden-room-summerhouse-and-study-4896640

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-captivating-grade-ll-listed-cottage-with-private-gardens-4888236

Natural light floods the lounge, through its many windows.

1. Boat Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

Natural light floods the lounge, through its many windows. Photo: Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill

Photo Sales
This room is currently a family room within the property.

2. Boat Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

This room is currently a family room within the property. Photo: Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill

Photo Sales
A snooker room, with doors leading outside.

3. Boat Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

A snooker room, with doors leading outside. Photo: Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill

Photo Sales
Bedrooms, too, have plenty of space.

4. Boat Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

Bedrooms, too, have plenty of space. Photo: Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SprotbroughDoncasterTickhill
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice