Inside this large, luxury home of unique style and character

The stand-out home’s superior accommodation includes a reception hall, four sizable reception rooms, and a fitted breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances at ground level.

On the first floor is a master bedroom with en suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the second floor provides a further two rooms with balconies giving views across the established gardens and grounds.

There is great potential to create a further en suite bedroom or work or hobby space.

Private gardens, with formal lawns, a pond and mature trees provide colour and interest, along with screening.

There is extensive car parking, with a double garage, a utility room, and two greenhouses.

This home in Boat Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, is for sale at £975,000, with Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill.

