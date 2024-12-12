Inside this large, luxury home of unique style and character

The stand-out home’s superior accommodation includes a reception hall, four sizable reception rooms, and a fitted breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances at ground level.
On the first floor is a master bedroom with en suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the second floor provides a further two rooms with balconies giving views across the established gardens and grounds.
There is great potential to create a further en suite bedroom or work or hobby space.
Private gardens, with formal lawns, a pond and mature trees provide colour and interest, along with screening.
There is extensive car parking, with a double garage, a utility room, and two greenhouses.
This home in Boat Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, is for sale at £975,000, with Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill.
