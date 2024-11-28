Inside this captivating Grade ll-listed cottage with private gardens

The property has new planning permission to extend the ground floor kitchen, demolish two existing stables and erect a large double garage.
These plans are included in the floor plan of the property, that can be seen at the Purplebricks listing: https://fave.co/4f7ti9H, with further scope to develop other outbuildings subject to usual planning consents.
Nestled in the much sought-after village of Haxey, this stunning property with four good size bedrooms and extensive private gardens that include seating areas and a vegetable garden, is an appealing historic home with exciting opportunities.
The semi-detached home in Low Street, Doncaster, DN9 2LA, is for sale at £449,950, with Purplebricks, Doncaster.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
