A beamed reception room in the period property, with beamed ceiling and a cosy stove.

Inside this captivating Grade ll-listed cottage with private gardens

By Sally Burton
Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:59 BST
A beautifully restored Grade II listed cottage, dating back to 1700, is on the market with a range of outbuildings that could be developed as desired.

The property has new planning permission to extend the ground floor kitchen, demolish two existing stables and erect a large double garage.

These plans are included in the floor plan of the property, that can be seen at the Purplebricks listing: https://fave.co/4f7ti9H, with further scope to develop other outbuildings subject to usual planning consents.

Nestled in the much sought-after village of Haxey, this stunning property ​with four g​ood size bedrooms and extensive private gardens that include seating areas and a vegetable garden, is a​n appealing historic home with exciting opportunities.

The semi-detached home in Low Street, Doncaster, DN9 2LA​, is for sale at £449,950, ​with Purplebricks​, Doncaster.

This article contains affiliate links.

The historic property has a lovely location within the village of Haxey.

Low Street, Doncaster, DN9 2LA​

The historic property has a lovely location within the village of Haxey.

Another of the property's stunning reception rooms.

Low Street, Doncaster, DN9 2LA​

Another of the property's stunning reception rooms.

The bright and modern kitchen.

Low Street, Doncaster, DN9 2LA​

The bright and modern kitchen.

One of the property's four bedrooms.

Low Street, Doncaster, DN9 2LA​

One of the property's four bedrooms.

