Inside this captivating Grade ll-listed cottage with private gardens

The property has new planning permission to extend the ground floor kitchen, demolish two existing stables and erect a large double garage.

These plans are included in the floor plan of the property, that can be seen at the Purplebricks listing: https://fave.co/4f7ti9H, with further scope to develop other outbuildings subject to usual planning consents.

Nestled in the much sought-after village of Haxey, this stunning property ​with four g​ood size bedrooms and extensive private gardens that include seating areas and a vegetable garden, is a​n appealing historic home with exciting opportunities.

The semi-detached home in Low Street, Doncaster, DN9 2LA​, is for sale at £449,950, ​with Purplebricks​, Doncaster.

Low Street, Doncaster, DN9 2LA​ The historic property has a lovely location within the village of Haxey.