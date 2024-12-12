​On the market with Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full using this link: https://fave.co/4fvEltv

A gated driveway​ give access to the property, and has parking space for ​four or more vehicles.

A feature ​oak front door leads into the entrance porch,​ then in to a spacious hallway with doorways ​to many rooms.

​These include the cosy snug lounge with inglenook fireplace, two bedrooms currently being used as ​home working offices, and a boot room for storage ​and laundry.

​A separate boiler room provid​es heating ​and hot water​, with hard-floor areas hav​ing underfloor heating fed by the new low-energy heating system.

​There's a magnificent open-plan family room, ​with a dining area ​and kitchen ​serving as the h​ub of the home, ​with expansive bi-fold doors and​ a feature glazed-gable window. ​

A utility room​ has a second fridge, ​a freezer, oven and dishwasher, and a ‘secret’ pantry​.

Six generous​-in-size​ bedrooms​ include three ​withen-suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes​.

A fourth bedroom provides flexible living options,​and has privacy and convenience for family or guests. ​This well situated property is within walking distance to the centre of ​Tickhill village, with its many shops, schools, pubs and restaurants, and other amenities.

The property in Dadsley Road, Tickhill​, Doncaster, is for sale at £800,000, with Purplebricks covering Doncaster.

