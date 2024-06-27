Inside this updated £1.5m Doncaster home with cinema, library and south-facing gardens

The immaculate interior of Grade ll-listed Scawsby Hall has undergone careful renovation in recent years, and retains its period charm while flaunting high spec fittings and luxurious modern comforts.

Some of the Hall's most enduring historic features have been sympathetically restored, and it retains an air of grandeur, both inside its striking rooms, and in its beautifully manicured grounds that include a well stocked orchard and a range of outbuildings.

Living accommodation within the Hall is set over four floors, and includes two substantial reception rooms with huge original fireplaces.

At the heart of the home is a welcoming farmhouse-style kitchen that has extensive fitted units along with plenty of workspace.

Lovely views over the gardens to countryside beyond can be enjoyed from a spacious garden room, and the Hall also features a cinema and a library.

Six luxurious themed bedrooms can be found across the first, second and third floors, all individually styled. with original feature fireplaces as well as a log burning fire.

Some bedrooms have their own en suite facilities, and there are two house bathrooms.

The manicured grounds are another fine feature, with stone wall boundaries and heavy iron gates guarding the driveway.

There is a parking area through further gates, and two garages.

Further outbuildings include former pigsties and two stores.

Cobbled pathways separate the front lawns and box hedging parterres, with decorative yew bushes.

A covered archway between the garages leads the way to the rear walled gardens which are divided into three areas.

The mainly south-facing rear gardens consist of lawns, deep filled beds and borders, and the orchard.

A number of patio areas give options for al fresco dining and entertaining in the warmer months.

Scawsby Hall, Scawsby, Doncaster, DN5 7UB is for sale at a price of £1,500,000, with Fine and Country, Bawtry.

1 . Scawsby Hall, Scawsby, Doncaster, DN5 7UB The main hallway, with staircase up to the first floor.Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales

2 . Scawsby Hall, Scawsby, Doncaster, DN5 7UB Large windows flood this reception room with feature fireplace with natural light.Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales

3 . Scawsby Hall, Scawsby, Doncaster, DN5 7UB Another stunning room with a vast central fireplace as a main feature.Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales

4 . Scawsby Hall, Scawsby, Doncaster, DN5 7UB The farmhouse style kitchen is the hub of the home.Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales