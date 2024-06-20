Inside this opulent Doncaster village home that's new on the market

The property features versatile reception areas which can be used creatively as a sitting room, formal lounge, or home office, along with a formal dining area.
A large landing has space for storage and leads to four individually styled double bedrooms, including one luxurious ensuite and a sumptuous main bathroom.
Private mature gardens with well stocked raised borders offer a high degree of privacy, and are surrounded by farmers' fields.
The outdoor sheltered entertaining area is a great facility for hosting summer get togethers, or for enjoying a relaxing morning coffee.
There is space to both sides for storage of items such as garden furniture.
The double garage and carport, together with a double gated entrance. offer plenty of secure parking space.
This property in Limestone Hill, Tickhill, Doncaster, is offered for sale at £925,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill.
It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-magnificent-listed-doncaster-property-on-the-market-at-ps750k-4664324
www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/last-chance-to-buy-a-new-home-on-doncaster-housing-development-prices-starting-at-ps300000-4657438