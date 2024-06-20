Inside this opulent Doncaster village home that's new on the market

The property features versatile reception areas which can be used creatively as a sitting room, formal lounge, or home office, along with a formal dining area.

A large landing has space for storage and leads to four individually styled double bedrooms, including one luxurious ensuite and a sumptuous main bathroom.

Private mature gardens with well stocked raised borders offer a high degree of privacy, and are surrounded by farmers' fields.

The outdoor sheltered entertaining area is a great facility for hosting summer get togethers, or for enjoying a relaxing morning coffee.

There is space to both sides for storage of items such as garden furniture.

The double garage and carport, together with a double gated entrance. offer plenty of secure parking space.

This property in Limestone Hill, Tickhill, Doncaster, is offered for sale at £925,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill.

