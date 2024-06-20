The gated frontage of the stand-out property in a village location.The gated frontage of the stand-out property in a village location.
The gated frontage of the stand-out property in a village location.

Inside this opulent Doncaster village home that's new on the market

By Sally Burton
Published 20th Jun 2024, 16:31 BST
This luxurious home on the fringe of Tickhill village has exceptional space, with four reception rooms on the ground floor, and four double bedrooms.

The property features versatile reception areas which can be used creatively as a sitting room, formal lounge, or home office, along with a formal dining area.

A large landing has space for storage and leads to four individually styled double bedrooms, including one luxurious ensuite and a sumptuous main bathroom.

Private mature gardens with well stocked raised borders offer a high degree of privacy, and are surrounded by farmers' fields.

The outdoor sheltered entertaining area is a great facility for hosting summer get togethers, or for enjoying a relaxing morning coffee.

There is space to both sides for storage of items such as garden furniture.

The double garage and carport, together with a double gated entrance. offer plenty of secure parking space.

This property in Limestone Hill, Tickhill, Doncaster, is offered for sale at £925,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The sleek and spacious hallway.

1. Limestone Hill, Tickhill, Doncaster

The sleek and spacious hallway.

A spacious reception room with ornate decorative detail.

2. Limestone Hill, Tickhill, Doncaster

A spacious reception room with ornate decorative detail.

Kitchen and seating space within the property.

3. Limestone Hill, Tickhill, Doncaster

Kitchen and seating space within the property.

The bright and spacious dining room.

4. Limestone Hill, Tickhill, Doncaster

The bright and spacious dining room.

