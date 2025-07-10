Inside this unique, updated cottage, for sale in village on fringe of Doncaster

Carefully refurbished throughout, The Granary is a unique property that has every modern comfort alongside its older features such as exposed wooden beams and original limestone flooring

Currently for sale with PurpleBricks, Doncaster, the property can be viewed in full at the following link: https://fave.co/44FXXrc

The main house offers flexible and spacious accommodation, ​with a​ comfortable sitting room, ​a country ​style kitchen​ and a separate pantry, ​a dining room, ​a good size lounge, ​a study ​or home office, and ​an adjoining reading nook, a​long with a ground floor w.c..

​All six bedrooms are on the first floor, along with a modern family bathroom​. In addition to the main house, the property ​includes a​ versatile and fully self-contained one-bedroom annexe,​ that's ideal​ to use for extended family, guests, ​as office space or ​as a means of potential rental income. ​Outside is an impressive array of features, including​ lawned gardens, an attractive​ area of decking, ​a greenhouse, a large shed, and a double carport for covered parking.

The ​large, white stone driveway also has enough room to comfortably park ​five cars.

​Everton village offers essential amenities along with rural tranquility and country walks. It has a local shop, pubs, and a primary school, within a vibrant community.

​The Granary, Bawtry Road, ​Everton, Doncaster​, offers around £650,000, PurpleBricks, covering Doncaster​

