Inside this unique, updated cottage, for sale in village on fringe of Doncaster

Carefully refurbished throughout, The Granary is a unique property that has every modern comfort alongside its older features such as exposed wooden beams and original limestone flooring
Currently for sale with PurpleBricks, Doncaster, the property can be viewed in full at the following link: https://fave.co/44FXXrc
The main house offers flexible and spacious accommodation, with a comfortable sitting room, a country style kitchen and a separate pantry, a dining room, a good size lounge, a study or home office, and an adjoining reading nook, along with a ground floor w.c..
All six bedrooms are on the first floor, along with a modern family bathroom. In addition to the main house, the property includes a versatile and fully self-contained one-bedroom annexe, that's ideal to use for extended family, guests, as office space or as a means of potential rental income. Outside is an impressive array of features, including lawned gardens, an attractive area of decking, a greenhouse, a large shed, and a double carport for covered parking.
The large, white stone driveway also has enough room to comfortably park five cars.
Everton village offers essential amenities along with rural tranquility and country walks. It has a local shop, pubs, and a primary school, within a vibrant community.
The Granary, Bawtry Road, Everton, Doncaster, offers around £650,000, PurpleBricks, covering Doncaster
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
