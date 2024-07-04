A front view of the 'tucked away' Warmsworth property that's currently for sale.A front view of the 'tucked away' Warmsworth property that's currently for sale.
A front view of the 'tucked away' Warmsworth property that's currently for sale.

Inside this ultra-modern four-bed Doncaster home with private garden

By Sally Burton
Published 4th Jul 2024, 15:28 BST
This contemporary yet traditional four-bedroom detached home has been carefully designed, with no expense spared.

An elegant interior features solid granite and quartz sills, with Spanish porcelain tiles, Italian marble and solid oak doors, and nickel sockets and switches.With underfloor heating to the ground floor, the house has a ring smart alarm system and full eight camera cctv security system covering both inside and outdoors.

Situated off a private road, its stunning landscaped gardens within stone walled grounds provide a perfect place in which to relax.

This home in Low Road West, Warmsworth, Doncaster, is for sale at £650,000, with Haart, Doncaster, and has no onward chain.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-updated-ps15m-doncaster-home-with-cinema-library-and-south-facing-gardens-4682464

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/plans-to-convert-historic-mexborough-mill-into-apartments-and-homes-given-final-approval-4689272

Walled rear gardens have a backdrop of mature trees.

1. Low Road West, Warmsworth, Doncaster

Walled rear gardens have a backdrop of mature trees.Photo: Haart, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The entrance hall has a solid oak feature staircase with glass balustrade.

2. Low Road West, Warmsworth, Doncaster

The entrance hall has a solid oak feature staircase with glass balustrade.Photo: Haart, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The dual aspect living room has a double glazed bay window with marble sill, with double glazed bi fold doors out to the rear garden. With a panelled media wall with oak shelving is an integrated optimist fireplace, and theer are ceiling rafts with integrated feature lighting.

3. Low Road West, Warmsworth, Doncaster

The dual aspect living room has a double glazed bay window with marble sill, with double glazed bi fold doors out to the rear garden. With a panelled media wall with oak shelving is an integrated optimist fireplace, and theer are ceiling rafts with integrated feature lighting.Photo: Haart, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The sleekly styled interior is extremely spacious.

4. Low Road West, Warmsworth, Doncaster

The sleekly styled interior is extremely spacious.Photo: Haart, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DoncasterWarmsworth