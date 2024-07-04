Inside this ultra-modern four-bed Doncaster home with private garden

An elegant interior features solid granite and quartz sills, with Spanish porcelain tiles, Italian marble and solid oak doors, and nickel sockets and switches.With underfloor heating to the ground floor, the house has a ring smart alarm system and full eight camera cctv security system covering both inside and outdoors.

Situated off a private road, its stunning landscaped gardens within stone walled grounds provide a perfect place in which to relax.

This home in Low Road West, Warmsworth, Doncaster, is for sale at £650,000, with Haart, Doncaster, and has no onward chain.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Low Road West, Warmsworth, Doncaster Walled rear gardens have a backdrop of mature trees.Photo: Haart, Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . Low Road West, Warmsworth, Doncaster The entrance hall has a solid oak feature staircase with glass balustrade.Photo: Haart, Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . Low Road West, Warmsworth, Doncaster The dual aspect living room has a double glazed bay window with marble sill, with double glazed bi fold doors out to the rear garden. With a panelled media wall with oak shelving is an integrated optimist fireplace, and theer are ceiling rafts with integrated feature lighting.Photo: Haart, Doncaster Photo Sales

4 . Low Road West, Warmsworth, Doncaster The sleekly styled interior is extremely spacious.Photo: Haart, Doncaster Photo Sales