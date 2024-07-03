Plans to convert historic Mexborough mill into apartments and homes given final approval
Last week Doncaster Council granted formal planning permission to convert Coltran Mill in Mexborough into an apartment building with nearby homes.
The application was approved by the council’s planning committee in August last year, however was subject to a Section 106 agreement which set out several planning conditions.
Developers and the council signed the agreement this week, allowing planning permission to be granted.
Conditions set out in the agreement will ensure that development closely adheres to the plans in the original application.
Before construction begins, several plans and statements will be submitted to the council for approval and an archeological investigation will take place.
The plans will see the mill on Church Street converted into 60 luxury apartments, the majority of which will have one bedroom.
Some 26 two and three-bedroom homes will also be built alongside the mill.
Developers have aimed to retain the site’s heritage, with homes designed to look like cottages of the workers who would have served the mill.
Four households objected to the plans when they were advertised last year, citing concerns over parking provision and the impact on the historic buildings and those surrounding.
Earlier in the year, the building was one of the first to be added to Doncaster’s Local Heritage List.
Councillors ruled overall that the plans were a suitable use of the building and maintained its heritage, noting that previous applications had planned to demolish it.