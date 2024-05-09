Inside this stunning £1.5m farmhouse with annexe,10 acres, and stables

The property has undergone major renovations under its current owners, with a unique design comprising not just one home but two – the original five-bedroom farmhouse and a three bedroom-annexe barn conversion.

Alongside luxury living areas, is a large stable block, outbuildings complete with planning permission, and almost 10 acres of outdoor space.

Within the rural hamlet of Holme, that has just five properties within its postcode, this home is a private retreat.

Electric gates open to a sweeping courtyard with parking for up to half a dozen vehicles.

Brand new fixtures in the property include UPVC Georgian style windows, a full CCTV system and thermal solar and PV system to futureproof the house for years to come.

Through double doors from the patio is a grand reception room, rebuilt on original foundations to keep the same footprint.

Beyond the hallway and central staircase, is the attractive farmhouse kitchen with oak units painted in sage green and cream, with granite worktops, terracotta floor tiles and a wooden ceiling beam. A programmable AGA takes centre stage in the hearth, and there's a walk-in pantry and utility room.

A central island and butcher’s block add to facilities, with space for a breakfast table.

The formal dining room has ceiling beams, original doors and weathered floorboards, and is made cosy by a wood-burning stove.

Original cottage stairs lead up to the first floor.

On the opposite side of the staircase on the ground floor are adjoining reception rooms, the lounge and the snug, which share a central log burner.

Completing the ground floor is the magnificent garden room with its apex roof and skylights. With underfloor heating and bi-fold doors across two walls, the space is flooded with natural daylight and leads out to the rear patio and garden.

A beamed gallery landing leads to the bedrooms.

The master suite with original panelled doors has a modern en suite, while the family bathroom displays a freestanding slipper bathtub with brass telephone taps, and has the detail of the original fireplace within the irregular chimney breast, which is one of three on this floor.

A guest bedroom is another double, large enough to rival the master – along with its own stylish en suite.

Bedroom five has enviable field views, and the final two double bedrooms on this floor are above the dining room.

Bedroom three has white-washed doors and comes with an en suite.

The spacious two bedroom barn conversion is next, accessed from the dining room, or by its own entrance door from the side courtyard.

A modern shaker-style cottage kitchen has integrated appliances and exposed brick details, with a breakfast bar and dining area.

Next door is a spacious lounge with an open staircase, and finally the master bedroom, with a contemporary marble en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

Within the apex of the roof, with beamed vaulted ceilings, is a double bedroom, with private bathroom, and a playroom or store with w.c..

Split into multiple zones, the main garden has lawns with trees and topiary hedges, set around a lake full of golden carp.

A detached triple garage lies away from the main courtyard.

Opposite the annexe are barns currently used as stores, but suitable as a home office or additional living areas.

Within 10 acres of private land are two paddocks, a menage, tack room and seven Bradmore stables.

Despite its seclusion, Holme 's nearest supermarket is five minutes' drive away, while Doncaster city centre is also within easy striking distance.

Holme Lane Farm, Holme Lane, Holme, has a price tag of £1,500,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract.

