Inside this ultra-modern six-bedroom Doncaster home, with amazing bathrooms

The six-bedroom detached property is set across three floors: the ground floor layout features a lounge with a living flame fireplace, in which the setting can be changed in a flash to a cinema room, courtesy of a drop down projector and screen.

An adjoining sitting room has access to the garden, and leads through to the stunning kitchen with dining room, that features quartz worktops, a hot tap with spring water function, a full range of AEG appliances, and feature lighting.

Two fully fitted utility rooms are alongside, with a sauna and shower room, and a home office.

On the first floor is the swish principal suite, complete with dressing area, feature lighting and a fabulous five-piece bathroom.

Four further bedrooms on this floor all provide plenty of space, with wardrobes and en suites.

The second floor continues to impress with another large double bedroom and modern bathroom. A useful loft space is perfect for storage.

Outdoor space is described by the selling agent as "incredible", with a patio, an outdoor kitchen and bar, then with the artificial lawn, a heated swimming pool is the focal point of the garden, surrounded by colourful borders, plants and shrubs.

Security around the property is all encompassing, with CCTV covering the entire plot, alongside a laser system monitoring movement around the driveway and garage area, all of which can be app-controlled.

The area is ideal for families with many local shops, amenities and retail outlets within close proximity, along with attractions like the Doncaster Dome, the Racecourse and the Eco Power Stadium.

Transport links are excellent with easy access to the motorway network and there are schools around the area for all ages.

This home in Bawtry Road, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £1,100,000, with Redbrik, Crystal Peaks.

1 . Bawtry Road, Doncaster A view of the front of the property, with its double garage and courtyard parking. Photo: Redbrik, Crystal Peaks Photo Sales

3 . Bawtry Road, Doncaster The lounge has a drop-down screen that can transform it to a cinema room. Photo: Redbrik, Crystal Peaks Photo Sales