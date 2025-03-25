Inside this meticulously styled, luxury family home for sale in a Doncaster village

High ceilings, exposed beams and split-level floors all feature within the stunning conversion that's ideal for families, and for entertaining.

The striking entrance hall with panelling leads on to the ground floor living areas in Wesleyan House.

At the heart of the home is a luxury open plan kitchen, with a vaulted ceiling, a large island, fitted units and integrated appliances.

A built-in dining booth is a lovely addition.

Off the kitchen is a handy utility area with a door to the side garden.

Within the sizeable lounge is a media wall with built in feature fireplace.

A second reception room, currently used as a snug with built-in office space, could also work as a fifth bedroom.

There is one large double bedroom with en suite facilities at ground level, that's ideal for guests or a dependent relative. There is another w.c. too.

Vaulted ceilings ad air conditioning feature in all rooms on the first floor, that has a lavish main suite with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

Two spacious double bedrooms currently serve as children’s bedrooms, and there's a beautifully appointed house bathroom, with a free-standing bath and walk in shower.

To the front of the property, electric gates open to a driveway with parking space and an EV Charger.

Extensive south-facing lawns stretch to the front along with a private smaller garden and side patio, ideal for alfresco dining.

The triple detached garage has been partly converted into an enviable ‘man cave’ with a bar area, folding doors leading onto the patio and a covered pagoda accessed from the side door. An internal door leads to garage storage and a w.c..

External lighting covers the perimeter of the building and grounds, adding to the visual appeal of the entire property.

Everton village, around three miles from Bawtry, is conveniently located for the A1 network at Blyth, with the nearest rail station at Retford, eight miles away.

Doncaster andSheffield are within easy striking distance, and Leeds, Lincoln and Nottingham are within an hour's commute.

Within the village is a primary school, two pubs, a farm shop and a hairdressing salon.

Surrounding countryside and woodland offer plenty of walks and trails.

​Wesleyan House, Chapel Lane, Everton, Doncaster, DN10 5DN​, is for sale at £895,000, with Fine and Country, Bawtry.

The property is listed in full at www.rightmove.co.uk

