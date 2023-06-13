Inside this impressive link-detached home, for sale in a prime Bawtry location
Original features in Leigh House even include the bell system in rooms throughout the building.
Traditional sash windows feature in the sizeable living room, along with a striking fireplace, then there's a cosy snug with a working fire and patio doors out to the gardens.
In the large kitchen, that has potential to be made a dining kitchen by opening it up to the dining room, is an oil fired Aga.
The separate dining room is a good size too with a fireplace and a front sash window.
There's a rear entrance hall, a ground floor w.c. and a utility area.
Above on the first floor are three spacious bedrooms, two of which have en suite shower rooms. There is the potential for a further en suite or a dressing room.
The house bathroom suite includes twin wash basins, a sunken bath and a separate shower.
Two further bedrooms on the second floor both look out over the rear garden, and there's further versatile space that is currently used as another bedroom.
Extensive gardens to the rear include lawn and patio areas, with mature trees, shrubs and plants.
Along with a front garage unit there are two outbuildings, and parking for several vehicles.
Leigh House, 4 Wharf Street, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6HZ is for sale at £850,000 with eXp UK East Midlands, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
