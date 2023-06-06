66 new affordable homes reach completion in Doncaster after employing local workers

Together Housing has worked with City of Doncaster Council and Esh Construction to develop 66 new homes located off Highfield Road.

Residents are now moving into the 56 two, three and four-bedroom homes and 10 two-bedroom bungalows. The homes are available for affordable rent and all benefit from front and rear gardens with parking facilities.

The development has been designed so it is in keeping with the character of the area and trees and hedges on site have been retained. The site is also close to facilities within Askern town centre, with footpath links to the surrounding community, and it is within walking distance of public transport services.

The completion event

The development also includes a sustainable urban drainage system. This is a natural and environmentally beneficial approach to managing water drainage.

Stephanie Werrett and her husband Leslie said their move into one of the new bungalows in March was a ‘dream come true’. They lived locally but needed a more accessible home due to their health problems. Following an assessment by City of Doncaster Council, they were overjoyed to be allocated a new home.

Stephanie said: “We’re more than delighted with our bungalow. The move was perfect timing for us. It’s a godsend for our circumstances and an excellent property. The quality and standards are a credit to everyone involved.

“Local shops are just a short walk away and the doctors and supermarkets are close by too. Our new home is easy to maintain, more energy efficient which is important with the high bills now and we have a garden we like to sit out in. We call it our little palace.”

Kevin Ruth, Together Housing Group Chief Executive, said: “I’m delighted to see these new homes in Askern, which will help to meet the need for affordable housing in the area. From the bungalows to the four-bedroom houses, these high-quality homes offer attractive housing options for a wide-variety of residents.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved from the early stages who have helped to bring this project to fruition. As a Group, we’re committed to working with partners to invest in homes and communities.”

Simon Woodward, Operations Director at Esh Construction, said: “Askern is a land led scheme which has been long in the making. It was jointly developed by Esh alongside two clients to meet identified housing needs in the area and create a community which fosters inter-generational living.

“As a local contractor, we have maximised the benefits of our local supply chain by re-investing more than £7.4 million into the Yorkshire region throughout the overall scheme. We are delighted to reach completion and handover these new homes to Together Housing.”

Deputy Mayor and Portfolio holder for Housing and Business at City of Doncaster Council, Cllr Glyn Jones said: “A further 66 new affordable homes are another welcome boost to Doncaster. Being able to afford a home in an area with close proximity to essential facilities will be an attractive proposition to many of our residents and I am delighted that so many will now be able to make this a realistic possibility.”

To apply for a home, visit: http://www.doncasterhomechoice.co.uk/