Inside this fabulous £1.3m farmhouse with annexe, for sale in Doncaster

Limestone Hill Farm began its life as a small 18th Century dwelling which was extended in the Napoleonic Wars.

The current owner has lived there since 1988, joining the family that had first moved in in 1920, and is now ready to downsize and allow others to enjoy the unique and versatile property.

An entrance hall leads in to the farmhouse, that has two double bedrooms and an en-suite at ground floor level.

The heart of the property includes the open plan kitchen-breakfast room and utility room, with the lounge or snug, and a w.c..

Further exploraiton reveals a formal dining room with open views to the first floor gallery landing and library.

A final sitting room has open views over the gardens, and both dining and sitting rooms can be entered from a separate entrance and hallway.

One long corridor dominates the first floor, with five bedrooms, and bath or shower rooms,

A palatial main bedroom with en suite is above the sitting room.

Gardens wrap around the farmhouse and annexe, and have spectacular valley views.

Original stables separate the two homes and have been converted into a second garage.

To the left of the garage door, you enter the annexe through the charming breakfast kitchen. The kitchen has units with worktops, modern appliances, and spotlights.

An attractive lounge has double doors to the rear terrace that allow natural light to pour in, and reveal views of valley and woodland, rivers and streams, and sometimes a glimpse of the historic water mill that was built in 1803 and restored in 2011. It is one of only four water-powered corn mills in the country.

A cosy dining room has space for a larger style table and chairs, then there’s a handy utility room and w.c..

To one end of the annexe is the main bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and a dressing room fitted with wardrobes.

From a roomy hallway is the study, and stairs to the first floor, and two further bedrooms with a bathroom.

Limestone Hill Farmhouse, Limestone Hill, Doncaster is for sale at £1,300,000, with McArthur Estate Agency, Doncaster.

1 . Limestone Hill Farmhouse, Limestone Hill, Doncaster The open plan farmhouse kitchen with breakfast room. Photo: McArthur Estate Agency, Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . Limestone Hill Farmhouse, Limestone Hill, Doncaster A well-equipped kitchen that's bright and spacious. Photo: McArthur Estate Agency, Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . Limestone Hill Farmhouse, Limestone Hill, Doncaster The formal dining room with gallery landing and library above. Photo: McArthur Estate Agency, Doncaster Photo Sales

4 . Limestone Hill Farmhouse, Limestone Hill, Doncaster A stunning sitting room that looks out over the garden. Photo: McArthur Estate Agency, Doncaster Photo Sales