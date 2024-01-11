Inside this atmospheric school-turned-home with stunning period features

This home, for anyone who loves character, history and unique style, is ready to move in to and offers a new owner the chance to stamp their own identity within its open plan arrangement.

The central Thorne property once functioned as the Brookes Charity School, then re-opened in 1862 as The Old Grammar School.

Converted to a stylish and spacious home several years ago, the building is attracting interest from a variety of potential buyers.

Timber double doors open to an entrance hall, with glazed timber doors through to the lounge and dining room.

A ground floor tiled bathroom with skylight window has a suite with recessed shower and panelled corner bath, a vanity wash basin and w.c..

Large stone mullion windows allow light to flood in to the lounge and dining room, that has a feature brick inglenook style fireplace.

At one end, a sweeping staircase leads to the first floor.

The fitted kitchen’s front facing stone mullion window extends to the floor above. It has a breakfast bar, and an integrated electric oven, grill and hob, with space and plumbing for a dishwasher.

In the utility room is a wall mounted gas combi central heating boiler (new in 2020), and fittings for washing machine and dryer.

Natural light pours through to the landing from a stone mullion window that extends from the ground floor, with exposed roof trusses and beams, and a built-in church pew. Doors lead off to all bedrooms.

One bedroom has a large stone mullion window with exposed roof trusses and a spiral staircase to the mezzanine floor. An en suite bathroom has a free standing roll top claw foot bath within its suite.

Two further bedrooms have side-facing skylight windows.

Set behind a front brick wall with wrought iron railings and a sliding wrought iron gate, the property has a block paved forecourt with ample space to park and a further paved area to the side, privately screened with timber fencing.

This property in King Street, Thorne, Doncaster, is for sale at £220,000, with Screetons estate agents, Thorne, tel. 01405 816893.

