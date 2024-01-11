Inside this atmospheric school-turned-home with stunning period features
The central Thorne property once functioned as the Brookes Charity School, then re-opened in 1862 as The Old Grammar School.
Converted to a stylish and spacious home several years ago, the building is attracting interest from a variety of potential buyers.
Timber double doors open to an entrance hall, with glazed timber doors through to the lounge and dining room.
A ground floor tiled bathroom with skylight window has a suite with recessed shower and panelled corner bath, a vanity wash basin and w.c..
Large stone mullion windows allow light to flood in to the lounge and dining room, that has a feature brick inglenook style fireplace.
At one end, a sweeping staircase leads to the first floor.
The fitted kitchen’s front facing stone mullion window extends to the floor above. It has a breakfast bar, and an integrated electric oven, grill and hob, with space and plumbing for a dishwasher.
In the utility room is a wall mounted gas combi central heating boiler (new in 2020), and fittings for washing machine and dryer.
Natural light pours through to the landing from a stone mullion window that extends from the ground floor, with exposed roof trusses and beams, and a built-in church pew. Doors lead off to all bedrooms.
One bedroom has a large stone mullion window with exposed roof trusses and a spiral staircase to the mezzanine floor. An en suite bathroom has a free standing roll top claw foot bath within its suite.
Two further bedrooms have side-facing skylight windows.
Set behind a front brick wall with wrought iron railings and a sliding wrought iron gate, the property has a block paved forecourt with ample space to park and a further paved area to the side, privately screened with timber fencing.
This property in King Street, Thorne, Doncaster, is for sale at £220,000, with Screetons estate agents, Thorne, tel. 01405 816893.
More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-ps115m-bessacarr-home-with-sleek-contemporary-style-4472419
www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-the-stunning-zoned-interior-of-this-luxurious-property-4464667