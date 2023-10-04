Wagamama rumours grow as Frankie & Benny's confirms Doncaster restaurant closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lakeside branch will shut later this month after a member of staff revealed its impending closure in a social media post.

Now, The Restaurant Group, which sold off some of its Frankie & Benny’s sites earlier this year confirmed its closure.

A spokesman said: “We announced a review of our leisure estate in March and made the difficult decision to exit some of our sites.

Wagamama is strongly tipped to be coming to Doncaster.

"We are working closely with our impacted teams and will look to redeploy colleagues to neighbouring sites across our wider estate wherever possible.”

There are claims that Japanese cuisine themed Wagamama is set to move in - although the company has not confirmed anything at this stage.

One social media post said: “I do work for Wagamama. I can confirm it is going to be one. Work starts early next year.”

Another said: Will be Wagamama there soon, that’s the reason for closing down.”

We have approached Wagamama for comment.

Earlier this year, the chain hinted at opening a venues in Doncaster after topping a poll of eating out places people would like to see in the city.

The poll, run by Eating Out in Doncaster, was shared on Instagram, with Wagamama topping the vote with 46%.

Noting the results, a Wagamama spokesperson replied: “Ooo, we’ll definitely take this on board.

"Sounds like we would go down a treat there.”

Formed in 1992, the chain serves up Asian food based on Japanese cuisine and has nearly 200 branches across the country.

Frankie & Benny’s will shut its doors on October 21, according to the staff member.

It comes after owners The Restaurant Group sold the chain, along with Chiquitos, to its rival The Big Table Group which owns other popular high street dining chains like Las Iguanas and Bella Italia.

Writing on the Eating Out In and Around Doncaster Facebook page one staff member said: “I work as the kitchen manager at Frankie and Benny's in Doncaster.

"Food prices in the last 12 months have gone crazy - oil alone has gone up by 80 pence per litre and on average about 18% across the board. We close the doors for the last time on the 21 October as it's closing down.”

Customers trying to book after that date on the firm’s website receive messages saying the restaurant is closed, with no dates available to be booked throughout November and December.

Last month, The Restaurant Group paid £7.5million to Big Table for it to buy it's loss-making businesses

TRG said the move was part of an "ongoing review" of its business options. It also noted that the sale would help TRG focus on its other "stronger" brands including Wagamama.

