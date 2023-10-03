Doncaster Frankie & Benny's restaurant 'closing down' following sell-off
The branch, on the Lakeside Leisure Park, will shut its doors on October 21, a staff member has claimed in a social media post.
It comes after owners The Restaurant Group sold the chain, along with Chiquitos, to its rival The Big Table Group which owns other popular high street dining chains like Las Iguanas and Bella Italia.
Neither firm has confirmed the closure of the Doncaster branch, but writing on the Eating Out In and Around Doncaster Facebook page one staff member said: “I work as the kitchen manager at Frankie and Benny's in Doncaster.
"Food prices in the last 12 months have gone crazy - oil alone has gone up by 80 pence per litre and on average about 18% across the board. We close the doors for the last time on the 21 October as it's closing down.”
Customers trying to book after that date on the firm’s website receive messages saying the restaurant is closed, with no dates available to be booked throughout November and December.
Last month, The Restaurant Group paid £7.5million to Big Table for it to buy it's loss-making businesses
TRG said the move was part of an "ongoing review" of its business options. It also noted that the sale would help TRG focus on its other "stronger" brands including Wagamama.
Andy Hornby, chief executive officer of TRG, said: “I would like to express our massive thanks to the extraordinarily hardworking and dedicated teams across the Leisure business who have made huge improvements in the customer proposition over the last few years. We wish them all well as part of the Big Table Group.”
Alan Morgan, CEO of the Big Table Group added: "This exciting acquisition forms part of that strategy and we are delighted to be welcoming this new team into The Big Table Group."
According to Frankie and Benny's website, there are 65 branches in the UK and Chiquito has 15. However, TRG has closed 40 over the last year due to the pressures of the cost of living crisis.
The chain of Italian-American-themed restaurants opened its first branch in 1995.
We have contacted TRG for comment.