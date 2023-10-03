Doncaster Frankie & Benny's restaurant 'closing down' following sell-off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The branch, on the Lakeside Leisure Park, will shut its doors on October 21, a staff member has claimed in a social media post.

It comes after owners The Restaurant Group sold the chain, along with Chiquitos, to its rival The Big Table Group which owns other popular high street dining chains like Las Iguanas and Bella Italia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither firm has confirmed the closure of the Doncaster branch, but writing on the Eating Out In and Around Doncaster Facebook page one staff member said: “I work as the kitchen manager at Frankie and Benny's in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster branch of Frankie & Benny's is due to close later this month, a member of staff has said.

"Food prices in the last 12 months have gone crazy - oil alone has gone up by 80 pence per litre and on average about 18% across the board. We close the doors for the last time on the 21 October as it's closing down.”

Customers trying to book after that date on the firm’s website receive messages saying the restaurant is closed, with no dates available to be booked throughout November and December.

Last month, The Restaurant Group paid £7.5million to Big Table for it to buy it's loss-making businesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TRG said the move was part of an "ongoing review" of its business options. It also noted that the sale would help TRG focus on its other "stronger" brands including Wagamama.

Andy Hornby, chief executive officer of TRG, said: “I would like to express our massive thanks to the extraordinarily hardworking and dedicated teams across the Leisure business who have made huge improvements in the customer proposition over the last few years. We wish them all well as part of the Big Table Group.”

Alan Morgan, CEO of the Big Table Group added: "This exciting acquisition forms part of that strategy and we are delighted to be welcoming this new team into The Big Table Group."

According to Frankie and Benny's website, there are 65 branches in the UK and Chiquito has 15. However, TRG has closed 40 over the last year due to the pressures of the cost of living crisis.

The chain of Italian-American-themed restaurants opened its first branch in 1995.