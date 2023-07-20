News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Wagamama and Turtle Bay hint at Doncaster restaurants after topping poll of venues people want to see

Restaurant giants Wagamama and Turtle Bay have hinted at opening venues in Doncaster after topping a poll of eating out places people would like to see in the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:56 BST

Both of the firms responded to a poll run on a local Facebook group asking which restaurants that currently don’t exist in Doncaster they would like to see.

The poll, run by Eating Out in Doncaster, was shared on Instagram, with Wagamama topping the vote with 46%.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Noting the results, a Wagamama spokesperson replied: “Ooo, we’ll definitely take this on board.

Wagamama and Turtle Bay have hinted at opening restaurants in Doncaster.Wagamama and Turtle Bay have hinted at opening restaurants in Doncaster.
Wagamama and Turtle Bay have hinted at opening restaurants in Doncaster.
Most Popular

"Sounds like we would go down a treat there.”

Formed in 1992, the chain serves up Asian food based on Japanese cuisine and has nearly 200 branches across the country.

Meanwhile, Turtle Bay, a Caribbean themed restaurant chain which already has a branch in Sheffield, polled 21%, putting it ahead of Indian street food chain Mowgli and bar Brewski, the other two chains people said they would like to see in Doncaster.

A spokesperson for Turtle Bay commented: “Second place? Who says it’s all about coming first? Sometimes the best is saved for last, right? We hear you Doncaster, your appetite for our Caribbean vibes is noted!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Eating Out in Doncaster said: “Well we’ve put it out there folks!

“We asked members in our Facebook group, which restaurant they’d previously visited, would they love to see in Doncaster? The top four were added to a poll on Instagram and these were the results.”

“Wagamama and Turtle Bay kindly acknowledged our poll.”

Related topics:WagamamaDoncasterTurtle BayFacebookCaribbeanInstagram