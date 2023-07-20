Wagamama and Turtle Bay hint at Doncaster restaurants after topping poll of venues people want to see

Both of the firms responded to a poll run on a local Facebook group asking which restaurants that currently don’t exist in Doncaster they would like to see.

The poll, run by Eating Out in Doncaster, was shared on Instagram, with Wagamama topping the vote with 46%.

Noting the results, a Wagamama spokesperson replied: “Ooo, we’ll definitely take this on board.

Wagamama and Turtle Bay have hinted at opening restaurants in Doncaster.

"Sounds like we would go down a treat there.”

Formed in 1992, the chain serves up Asian food based on Japanese cuisine and has nearly 200 branches across the country.

Meanwhile, Turtle Bay, a Caribbean themed restaurant chain which already has a branch in Sheffield, polled 21%, putting it ahead of Indian street food chain Mowgli and bar Brewski, the other two chains people said they would like to see in Doncaster.

A spokesperson for Turtle Bay commented: “Second place? Who says it’s all about coming first? Sometimes the best is saved for last, right? We hear you Doncaster, your appetite for our Caribbean vibes is noted!”

A spokesman for Eating Out in Doncaster said: “Well we’ve put it out there folks!

“We asked members in our Facebook group, which restaurant they’d previously visited, would they love to see in Doncaster? The top four were added to a poll on Instagram and these were the results.”