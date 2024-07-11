Tabloid newspaper makes false claims about sale of Doncaster city centre pub

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:51 BST
A tabloid newspaper has today made false claims about the sale of a Doncaster city centre pub.

The Dail Star reported that Wetherspoon had announced that it should have permanently closed 61 of its pubs by the end of 2024, including The Gate House on Priory Walk in Doncaster, and that the popular pub chain reported a further sales increase as it continues to offload sites.

Back in September the Free Press reported that The Gate House was one of ten others set to close its doors.

Popular Doncaster city centre pub set to close along with ten others
The Gate House.
The Gate House.

At that time another 11 JD Wetherspoon pubs were up for sale after many closed that year.

The pub chain announced it would close 32 last year due to a ‘commercial decision’.

In March Wetherspoon announced the Doncaster pub had been taken off the market.

We approached Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon for the latest on the situation following the Daily Star’s story which he said was untrue, adding: “The pub is NOT for sale.”

