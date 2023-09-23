News you can trust since 1925
Popular Doncaster city centre pub set to close along with ten others

A popular Doncaster city centre pub is set to close along with ten others in the chain.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 19:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 19:48 BST

The Gate House in Doncaster.

Another 11 JD Wetherspoon pubs are up for sale after many closed over the last year.

The pub chain announced it would close 32 of its pubs last year due to a ‘commercial decision’.

Now 11 more of its pubs have been put up for sale through CBRE and Savills.

The Gate House, a popular Wetherspoons in Doncaster city centre is up for sale as well as two in West Yorkshire.

We have made two approaches to Wetherspoons in the last week and are still waiting for a comment.

