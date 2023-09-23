Popular Doncaster city centre pub set to close along with ten others
A popular Doncaster city centre pub is set to close along with ten others in the chain.
Another 11 JD Wetherspoon pubs are up for sale after many closed over the last year.
The pub chain announced it would close 32 of its pubs last year due to a ‘commercial decision’.
Now 11 more of its pubs have been put up for sale through CBRE and Savills.
The Gate House, a popular Wetherspoons in Doncaster city centre is up for sale as well as two in West Yorkshire.