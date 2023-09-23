The Gate House in Doncaster.

Another 11 JD Wetherspoon pubs are up for sale after many closed over the last year.

The pub chain announced it would close 32 of its pubs last year due to a ‘commercial decision’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 11 more of its pubs have been put up for sale through CBRE and Savills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gate House, a popular Wetherspoons in Doncaster city centre is up for sale as well as two in West Yorkshire.