In September 2023 The Gate House on Priory Walk was named as one of ten put on the market by Wetherspoon.

Spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Free Press this morning: “We can confirm that The Gate House pub in Doncaster is no longer for sale. It will continue to run as a Wetherspoon pub.

