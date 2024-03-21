Popular city centre pub up for sale has been withdrawn from the market and will continue to run

A popular city centre pub which had been put up for sale has now been withdrawn from the market.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:23 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 09:23 GMT
In September 2023 The Gate House on Priory Walk was named as one of ten put on the market by Wetherspoon.

Spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Free Press this morning: “We can confirm that The Gate House pub in Doncaster is no longer for sale. It will continue to run as a Wetherspoon pub.

“We are sure that this news will be welcomed by the pub’s staff and customers.”

