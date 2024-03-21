Popular city centre pub up for sale has been withdrawn from the market and will continue to run
A popular city centre pub which had been put up for sale has now been withdrawn from the market.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In September 2023 The Gate House on Priory Walk was named as one of ten put on the market by Wetherspoon.
READ MORE: Popular Doncaster city centre pub set to close along with ten others
Spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Free Press this morning: “We can confirm that The Gate House pub in Doncaster is no longer for sale. It will continue to run as a Wetherspoon pub.
“We are sure that this news will be welcomed by the pub’s staff and customers.”