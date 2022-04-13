Starbucks: Coffee giant opens brand new drive-thru store in Doncaster
Starbucks has opened its newest branch in Doncaster with the unveiling of a new drive thru store.
The coffee giant has opened its latest outlet on Wheatley Hall Road – the eagerly anticipated branch on the old ICI/Dupont site was first announced last year.
Signs appeared with the message “Starbucks Drive Thru Coming Soon!!” accompanied by the firm’s famous green and white mermaid logo.
The firm already has a branch in Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre as well as an outlet at Doncaster railway station.
Last summer, the firm submitted plans to Doncaster Council to build a new branch on Water Vole Way in the Balby area of the town.
In recent years, the Wheatley Hall Road area has undergone significant development with the building of housing and retail development on the site of the former McCormick tractor plant, known by many as the old International Harverster and Case site with Costa Coffee, Taco Bell and Burger King all opening.