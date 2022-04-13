The coffee giant has opened its latest outlet on Wheatley Hall Road – the eagerly anticipated branch on the old ICI/Dupont site was first announced last year.

Signs appeared with the message “Starbucks Drive Thru Coming Soon!!” accompanied by the firm’s famous green and white mermaid logo.

The firm already has a branch in Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre as well as an outlet at Doncaster railway station.

The new Starbucks branch is now open for business in Doncaster.

Last summer, the firm submitted plans to Doncaster Council to build a new branch on Water Vole Way in the Balby area of the town.