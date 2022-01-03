Excitement as new Burger King drive thru restaurant comes to Doncaster
A new drive thru Burger King is set to become the latest addition to Doncaster’s fast food scene.
Work is nearing completion on the branch on Wheatley Hall Road, which will be adjacent to the existing Taco Bell drive thru branch.
The restaurant was originally slated for opening last year, but the opening has been delayed.
Land and property regeneration specialist Harworth Group sold 0.6 acres of land at the new Riverdale Park development to Erindale Ltd for the construction of the new drive-thru.
The 2,800 sq ft restaurant will become the chain's latest Doncaster branch.
Riverdale Park is a new mixed use housing and retail development on the former McCormack Tractor factory site – also known by many as the former International Harversters plant.
Harworth purchased the 112-acre site in December 2015 and plans include 600 new homes and 200,000 sq. ft of commercial space, which is expected to be built out by 2026.
Peter Henry of Harworth Group, said: “We are making excellent progress at Riverdale Park.
“The development will deliver the long-term regeneration of the site that we promised when we bought it .”
Taco Bell opened on the site last summer while a drive thru Costa Coffee also operates from the same Argo Drive site.
Fellow coffee giant Starbucks has also announced plans for a drive thru branch on Wheatley Hall Road, with construction currently under way on the branch which is being built on the former DuPont/ICI factory site and which is set to open later this year.