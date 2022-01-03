Excitement as new Burger King drive thru restaurant comes to Doncaster

Work is nearing completion on the branch on Wheatley Hall Road, which will be adjacent to the existing Taco Bell drive thru branch.

The restaurant was originally slated for opening last year, but the opening has been delayed.

Land and property regeneration specialist Harworth Group sold 0.6 acres of land at the new Riverdale Park development to Erindale Ltd for the construction of the new drive-thru.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burger King is opening a new branch in Doncaster.

The 2,800 sq ft restaurant will become the chain's latest Doncaster branch.

Riverdale Park is a new mixed use housing and retail development on the former McCormack Tractor factory site – also known by many as the former International Harversters plant.

Harworth purchased the 112-acre site in December 2015 and plans include 600 new homes and 200,000 sq. ft of commercial space, which is expected to be built out by 2026.

Peter Henry of Harworth Group, said: “We are making excellent progress at Riverdale Park.

“The development will deliver the long-term regeneration of the site that we promised when we bought it .”

Taco Bell opened on the site last summer while a drive thru Costa Coffee also operates from the same Argo Drive site.