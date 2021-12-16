Building work is well under way on the site off Wheatley Hall Road – although no date has yet been announced for the long-awaited branch.

It is thought the new unit will open early in the New Year.

Earlier this year, signs appeared nearby to the construction site with the message “Starbucks Drive Thru Coming Soon!!” accompanied by the firm’s famous green and white mermaid logo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Starbucks branch is coming to Doncaster.

Back in March, the coffee giant said it had ‘no updates’ on plans and a spokesman said: “We are always looking for new locations and opportunities to bring the Starbucks experience to customers in the UK, but at this time we have no updates to share about plans at Doncaster. ”

However, a fenced off construction site on Spinners Road on the old DuPont/ICI site bears banners with the message ‘drive thru opening soon.’

The firm already has a branch in Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre as well as an outlet at Doncaster railway station.

Last summer, the firm submitted plans to Doncaster Council to build a new branch on Water Vole Way in the Balby area of the town.

In recent years, the Wheatley Hall Road area has undergone significant development and transformation with the building of a mixed use housing and retail development on the site of the former McCormick tractor plant, known by many as the old International Harverster and Case site.