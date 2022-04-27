Karen Wright: Food festival, workshops and a stay in a fabulous luxury hotel!

Karen Wright writes: I had a fantastic time.

We travelled up on Friday in the glorious sunshine, I do love a road trip.

We arrived with plenty of time to unload my equipment and ingredients and have a look around the town centre.

Karen at the Bishop Auckland Food Festival

A beautiful and historic town, the perfect backdrop for the festival.

We were booked into a fabulous hotel which was a massive treat.

I do spend most of my holidays in a caravan, which is always a joy but this was a lovely change and so luxurious.

It had a pool too which I made the most of.

Karen at the Bishop Auckland Food Festival

On Saturday I was working in the town hall hosting workshops for both children and adults.

The workshops were great fun and everyone took away something tasty to enjoy at home.

When I left the town hall, I had some time to browse around all the stalls and I made quite a few purchases.

I was spoiled for choice, I was like a child in a toy shop!

Karen at the Bishop Auckland Food Festival

Saturday evening, we were invited back to the town hall for a meal.

Local chef Mike Bartley who was a contestant in last year’s Masterchef worked his magic in the kitchen and we enjoyed four delicious courses.

The room we were dining in was just beautiful, bathed in a soft mauve light, with big round tables, white cloths and twinkling glassware. Live classical music played softly in the background, it was perfect!

On Sunday it was my turn on the demo stage.

Karen at the Bishop Auckland Food Festival

The compere was Chris Bavin off the telly. He is a real pro and just hilarious.

Mike Bartley was on the bill too along with Chef Philli and Chigs Parmer.

Chigs was a finalist on last years Bake Off.

He was just delightful to chat too, and it was interesting to hear about his experience on the show.

When I got back home, I was tired but in a good way. I put my feet up had a nice cup of tea and reflected on the experience.

I am so thankful for the opportunities that come my way but at the same time I am always on the look out for more fun things to get my teeth into.

Karen at the Bishop Auckland Food Festival

Watch this space readers!