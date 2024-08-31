Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The back-to-school hustle is on the horizon and Gousto is helping ease the September rush with a brand new range of 19 delicious family recipes that save time and washing up with one-pot wonders, traybakes and childhood favourites.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With over one third (36%) of TikTok users searching for recipe inspiration, Gousto saves the scrolling by coming up with the inspirational meal planning for families. The Ready, Set, September range is designed to be a parent's best friend. Packed with a variety of delicious and healthy dishes that are easy to prepare, yet bursting with flavour.

When tummy’s need filling in a hurry, parents can rustle up dinner in just 10 minutes with recipes like the Creamy Lemon & Asparagus Sauce With Fresh Tagliatelle. Or cut back on the washing up by chucking everything together in one tray, like for the Sticky Hoisin Sausage Traybake which will expand and delight taste buds all at once.

Gousto has unveiled a brand new recipe range of quick and easy recipes to ease the pressure of the back to school rush.

The new family favourite menu is complete with dishes that are bursting with simplicity and flavour, and easy to prepare on even the busiest of weeknights.

The Ready, Set, September Gousto range is available for just £2.99 per meal and includes:

One Tray Breaded Fish & Chips with Peas & Tartare Sauce - Make dinner a breeze with this one-tray wonder. Coat basa in panko breadcrumbs and bake until perfectly golden alongside crispy chips. Serve with peas and a zesty lemon-caper tartare sauce for a meal that's as easy as it is delicious.

Honey Free Range Chicken with Tomato & Pepper Rice Bake - This easy weeknight winner will become a firm family fave. Rice will be baked in a smoky homemade pepper and tomato sauce before serving up with juicy pan-fried free-range chicken with a golden honey glaze. For added flavour for the grown-ups, finish with a dash of parsley and smoky dressing.

One Pan Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Orzo with Mozzarella -This dish is the ultimate easy dinner, you'll cook your orzo, pepper and tomato together before draining it and stirring through sun-dried tomato pesto, soft cheese and mozzarella. Top with toasted pine nuts and fresh basil. Perfect.

Beef & Sweetcorn Stir-Fry With Honey Pepper Peanuts - Steal the show with a stir-fried feast. Cook beef, sweetcorn, spring onions and spinach in a honey soy sauce then toss through egg noodles. Keep it classic for the kids and add a homemade caramelised peanut crumb for the chef.

Sticky Hoisin Sausage Traybake - Tuck into this Chinese-style takeaway traybake. Roast succulent sausages, potatoes and pepper before coating in a sticky hoisin glaze. Drizzle over sriracha mayo for a spicy-sweet finish.

There are over 250 recipes to discover on the menu every month, from just £2.99 per meal. All recipes are tried and tested by expert chefs, made with fresh, quality and responsibly sourced ingredients. Head to Gousto.co.uk to find out more.

Let Gousto be your secret weapon for surviving the back-to-school chaos. Order your first box today and discover the joy of effortless family dinners!

