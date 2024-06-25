Forget cans of lager and packets of crisps – Brits are poshing up their football parties this summer thanks to HelloFresh.

The days of a few mates getting together to shout at the telly are over, as foodie football fans are going all out this summer of sport with nearly half (46 percent) saying they’re planning to throw a football viewing party.

In fact, the nation is planning to host three parties, spending three hours preparing and decorating and spending £120 on food and decorations.

Football fans in Stoke-on-Trent are throwing the most football fiestas (four), followed by London (three) and Birmingham (three).

It’s no surprise that 72 percent of Brits believe that watching football with family and friends is one of the greatest pleasures in life, according to research commissioned by HelloFresh.

However, 86 percent say that serving up a packet of crisps in a bowl and a warm can of beer are no longer good enough. Two thirds (67 percent) will be going all out to impress friends and family, throwing a match day do to cheer themselves up (83 percent), forget the cost-of-living crisis (30 percent) and make up for a potentially washout summer (23 percent).

Four in ten (43 percent) will be laying on a massive spread, while making football themed cocktails (33 percent), dressing up (37 percent) and even buying a bigger TV (32 percent) are also ways in which Brits are going ALL OUT for their football festivities.

And when it comes to the menu, fresh beef burgers (54 percent), artisan sausage rolls (50 percent), stone baked pizzas (45 percent) and cheesy chips (38 percent) top Brits favourite match day dishes, along with chicken burgers (37 percent), chicken goujons (29 percent) and cheese platters (27 percent).

And to drink, 52 percent say they will be consuming more wine, cocktails and spirits than beer this tournament, with gin and tonic (24 percent), English fizz (18 percent), Aperol Spritz (nine percent) the beverages of choice.

“This research shows how much passion we’re putting into hosting a football fiesta this summer, from decorating our homes to making delicious dishes. It is clear that watching football together over great tasting food has become an integral part of the sporting calendar.” says Mimi Morley, Senior Recipe Developer Manager at Hello Fresh.

“We know that our customers want to cheer on the squad rather than slave away in the kitchen, so our no-fuss party platters deliver delicious variety to your door - from matchday bites like Gyro Style Kofta Tacos Nachos to mouth-watering plates inspired by European Cuisines like an Italian Cheesy Meatball Ciabatta.”

Peanuts in bowls (28 percent), questionable meat pies (28 percent), pork scratchings (26 percent) and scotch eggs (24 percent) are all considered outdated when hosting a football party and not offering non-alcoholic alternatives (21 percent) or vegetarian food is a big no-no.

Over half (55 percent) say that cost is a factor when deciding whether to watch the football at home or at the pub, with three quarters (76 percent) planning to watch the beautiful game this summer in the comfort of their own place.

38 percent admit they have been looking forward to this year's tournament since the last one finished, while a further 44 percent have spent the last few months in a state of excitement.

But if you’re thinking about discussing non-football related matters during a game, don’t, as half (51 percent) say that non-football discussions should be forbidden when watching the match.

And definitely don’t talk during a penalty shootout, as one in four (22 percent) think that it is more stressful than going for a job interview, while 19 percent believe that going on a first date with someone you really fancy isn’t anywhere near as stressful as watching their favourite team battle it out over penalties.

Bringing the spirit of the celebrations to the streets of London, HelloFresh have teamed up with former England goalkeeper and Man City player Scott Carson, offering up 100 free match-day meal kits for anybody who can score against the football legend at a live beat the goalie kick-about.

Speaking on the partnership, the UEFA Champions League winner and former England international said: “I’m so excited to be partnering with HelloFresh in a bid to fuel the nation throughout the big summer of sport. With many planning to watch the games at home, we’ve given Brits the chance to posh up their celebrations with free match day meal kits. What better way to kick off the exciting summer ahead!”

FOODS THAT WILL BE POSHING UP THE NATION'S EURO PARTIES:

Fresh beef burgers - 54%

Artisan sausage rolls - 50%

Stone baked pizzas - 45%

Craft beer - 42%

Garlic bread - 39%

Cheesy chips - 38%

Chicken burgers - 37%

Chicken goujons - 29%

Cheese boards - 27%

Gin and tonic - 24%

Homemade cakes - 23%

English fizz - 18%

Homemade chilli - 17%

Steak & ale pie - 17%

Pretzels - 16%

Mocktails - 15%

Pasta bake - 14%

Pork loaded nachos - 14%

Veggie dippers - 12%