Doncaster city centre pub to host music night for Andys Man Club
The Saracens in Cleveland Street will be hosting the event on March 30 from 3pm, with live performances from Shorrel, Lina Roxz, Brogan Collins, Danny Stephenson and Charlie Grace.
DJ Daz Hinchliffe will be spinning the decks to finish the night off and there will be games and raffles and “a few other bits in between,” say organisers of the event, which will raise cash for the men’s support group.
A spokesperson said: “This time, whilst focusing on the men of Doncaster, we are focusing on the ladies behind them.
"The wives, girlfriends, mums, sisters and daughters who often steer our gents in the direction of AMC.”
A similar event last year raised more than £2,000 for the organisation which holds regular meetings where men can open up and discuss their feelings and problems with other men.