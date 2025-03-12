Doncaster city centre pub to host music night for Andys Man Club

A popular Doncaster city centre pub is hosting a night of live music – to raise funds for the city branch of Andys Man Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saracens in Cleveland Street will be hosting the event on March 30 from 3pm, with live performances from Shorrel, Lina Roxz, Brogan Collins, Danny Stephenson and Charlie Grace.

DJ Daz Hinchliffe will be spinning the decks to finish the night off and there will be games and raffles and “a few other bits in between,” say organisers of the event, which will raise cash for the men’s support group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “This time, whilst focusing on the men of Doncaster, we are focusing on the ladies behind them.

The concert will feature a wide variety of live music.

"The wives, girlfriends, mums, sisters and daughters who often steer our gents in the direction of AMC.”

A similar event last year raised more than £2,000 for the organisation which holds regular meetings where men can open up and discuss their feelings and problems with other men.