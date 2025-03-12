Doncaster city centre pub to host music night for Andys Man Club

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Mar 2025, 14:47 BST
A popular Doncaster city centre pub is hosting a night of live music – to raise funds for the city branch of Andys Man Club.

The Saracens in Cleveland Street will be hosting the event on March 30 from 3pm, with live performances from Shorrel, Lina Roxz, Brogan Collins, Danny Stephenson and Charlie Grace.

DJ Daz Hinchliffe will be spinning the decks to finish the night off and there will be games and raffles and “a few other bits in between,” say organisers of the event, which will raise cash for the men’s support group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “This time, whilst focusing on the men of Doncaster, we are focusing on the ladies behind them.

The concert will feature a wide variety of live music.placeholder image
The concert will feature a wide variety of live music.

"The wives, girlfriends, mums, sisters and daughters who often steer our gents in the direction of AMC.”

A similar event last year raised more than £2,000 for the organisation which holds regular meetings where men can open up and discuss their feelings and problems with other men.

Related topics:Andys Man ClubDoncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice