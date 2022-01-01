Click through the article to see adorable new born babies born in Doncaster.
25 adorable photos of babies in Doncaster in the 90s and noughties - is your newborn pictured?

If you need something to make you smile today then click through these photos of cute babies from Doncaster from decades past.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 12:14 pm

We have put together a collection of retro photos of newborn babies in Doncaster from the 1990s and 2000s.

Click through this article to see smiling faces and adorable kids.

1. New Years Day baby

Natalie Colley with her baby on New Years Day 2000. Baby unnamed at this early point.

Photo: Mike Waistell

2. Daniel John Paddock

New Years Day 2001 baby Daniel John Paddock. Weighed seven pounds and 10 ounces.

Photo: Steve Taylor

3. Kieran Micheal Gaffney

A leap year baby! Parents Denise Siddons and Martin Gaffney with there son Kieran Micheal Gaffney.

Photo: Steve Taylor

4. James George Riggot

Tracy Riggot with her son James George. Christmas Day baby in 1999.

Photo: Steve Taylor

