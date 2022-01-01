We have put together a collection of retro photos of newborn babies in Doncaster from the 1990s and 2000s.

Click through this article to see smiling faces and adorable kids.

1. New Years Day baby Natalie Colley with her baby on New Years Day 2000. Baby unnamed at this early point. Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

2. Daniel John Paddock New Years Day 2001 baby Daniel John Paddock. Weighed seven pounds and 10 ounces. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales

3. Kieran Micheal Gaffney A leap year baby! Parents Denise Siddons and Martin Gaffney with there son Kieran Micheal Gaffney. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales

4. James George Riggot Tracy Riggot with her son James George. Christmas Day baby in 1999. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales