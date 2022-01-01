We have put together a collection of retro photos of newborn babies in Doncaster from the 1990s and 2000s.
Click through this article to see smiling faces and adorable kids.
If you want more retro content check out Doncaster Movies in the 1990s or Retro shoppers at Meadowhall.
You can follow us on Instagram here for more retro photos.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
Page 1 of 7