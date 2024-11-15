Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones today officially unveiled the Corn Exchange building at Doncaster Market, following the completion of a £5m Government-funded revamp.

Originally built in 1870 as a concert hall and marketplace, the iconic grade II listed building, which features Victorian classical architecture with a dome similar to that on the original Crystal Palace, has gone through 24 months of restoration to regenerate the building back to its former glory.

Works to the historic Grade II Listed building have included a whole host of vital repair and restoration works, including repairs to the roof, improvements to the drainage, as well as heritage restoration to the windows and stonework. The works have also seen the removal of the non-original mezzanine, providing a flexible, open space which will be able to host a diverse range of events from shows to pop up markets.

A range of new features have also been added. These include a new staircase, new lighting including LED feature lighting, improved heating, new accessible toilets, new fire doors and a new ventilation system. In addition to this, a brand-new gallery flooring and ten new retail units have been added, as well as improved access around the entirety of the building.

Mayor unveils revamped Corn Exchange building following £5m regeneration.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “Our treasured Corn Exchange has had extensive restoration, bringing it back to its former glory, completing this latest stage of investment to our Doncaster Markets, making the space both more accessible and versatile to thrive in a 21st century city centre, improving the visitor experience and preserving this significant piece of Doncaster history. In a nod to its original purpose as a concert hall, the building has also been reconfigured to be able to hold events there for over 400 people.”

“Over the next few months, the Corn Exchange will offer a variety of events to showcase its return. In the lead-up to Christmas people can come along and enjoy an artisan market, Christmas workshops and theatre shows, providing added attractions to our extensive ‘Countdown to Christmas’ line up. I look forward to seeing this building play host to events and enterprise once again and I encourage everyone to look at what events are coming up and come and see the transformation for yourselves.”

Raymond Linch, managing director of Market Asset Management, which is the operator of Doncaster Market and the Corn Exchange, said: “With the soft launch set for November, we already have a full calendar of events booked in for the coming months.

“The retail units are set to open in Spring 2025 and demand is already high. It’s an exciting time for Doncaster, and we’re proud to have played a part in the Corn Exchange’s next chapter.”

The Corn Exchange will officially open for retail in Spring 2025. Before then, from 30th November the building will open its doors for events, with a selection planned over the next six months.

The first event will take place on 30th November, with Mother Hooker’s Festive Winter Market taking place in the building from 9am-4pm. The Corn Exchange will also host its first pantomime ‘The Modern Christmas Panto – a re-telling of Robin Hood’ from 3rd-15th December.

To find out more, see our Visit Doncaster webpages - What's on in Doncaster

If you are a business interested in a space visit/contact [email protected]