Two Doncaster men are running 46 miles in one day to raise awareness of an incurable disease.

Craig Chadburn from Drakeholes, Doncaster and Danny Childs from Everton, Doncaster are running the full length of the Chesterfield canal to raise money for The Lily Foundation.

They will be starting at 7am in Chesterfield and finishing in West Stockwith later that day. Tey will be accompanied by Simon Lyndley also of Doncaster who will be cycling the route

Craig has pledged to raise money throughout 2022 for the Lily Foundation, by doing a half Ironman in Majorca in May and a full Ironman in Copenhagen in August.

Craig said; " We are doing this run to raise money and awareness for The Lily Foundation who specialize in the research of Mitochondrial Disease and supporting affected families. I didn't know about this disease until one of My best friends sons passed away due to a Mitochondrial disease."

The Lily Foundation has three main aims, to fund research, to support families and to raise awareness of Mitochondrial Disease , which is a generic condition that prevents cells in the body producing enough energy for the body to survive. It can affect any part of the body, for example the heart, brain, muscles, eyes, hearing, stomach, or kidneys. Sadly, there are no effective treatments and no cure for Mitochondrial Disease.

Alison Rowe said: “They chose this charity/foundation as we lost my stepson Daniel in October.

"He had a Mitochondrial disease his twin brother Leon and his older sister Emma also have the same Mitochondrial disease. His mum passed away 17 years ago and we found out she had a mitochondrial disease. The disease is passed down through mothers to their children. Daniel was 21 – he gradually got worse over time. He had a fall and broke a limb . Because of reduced mobility he got sepsis and passed away in October.

“We want to raise awareness for the charity and the disease and also to support these three guys in this crazy event during the holidays when most of us are relaxing and eating our own weight in goodies.”