Elderly Doncaster people targeted by telephone banking scammers say police

South Yorkshire Police is warning people to be aware of fraudulent calls purporting to be from their bank after a series of reports of telephone banking scams in recent weeks.

In this scam, fraudsters call the victim and pretend to be making contact from the their bank to inform them that there has been suspicious activity on their account or it’s been misused in some way.

The fraudsters then ask the victims to go to their bank or post office, withdraw a set amount of cash, and post it to an address, usually residential.

Elderly people are being targeted by telephone banking scammers.

PC Vicki Arrowsmith from the force’s Fraud Co-ordination Team, said: "Victims of telephone fraud tend to be elderly or vulnerable and it can be very distressing for them to realise that someone has exploited their goodwill in this way.

"Following these recent reports, I'd ask everybody to be extremely suspicious of unsolicited phone calls from your bank - and don't think it is authentic simply because the person on the other end of the phone knows basic personal details about you such as your name or address.

"If you think you are on the phone to a fraudster, hang up the phone straightaway and then call back your bank on a trusted number, via a different phone line or mobile. If you can't use a different phone, wait at least 30 minutes before calling in case the fraudster has stayed on the line.”