Doncaster man jailed for over five years for string of offences including assault and burglary

Damian Blackburn, aged 29, formerly of Coppice Road, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday December 21, when he admitted all counts against him.

The court heard that on May 16, 2021, Blackburn, along with three other men, broke into his ex-partner’s property brandishing weapons including machetes and hammers.

It had been their intention to assault the occupant – a friend of his former partner.

Two days later, on May 18, Blackburn was located by officers driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner.

In an attempt to evade officers Blackburn drove at speeds of up to 100mph, almost colliding with other road users, driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

Officers were authorised to make a tactical stop to eventually stop him from harming other road-users.

PC Dominic Harrison, who led the investigation, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim.”