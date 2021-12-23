Investigations ongoing after children found the frozen body of a new born baby at a Doncaster property

According to neighbour Carol Hirst, aged 28, the gruesome discovery was made by two young children who found the baby in a Heron shopping bag in a freezer compartment in a property in Norman Crescent, Rossington, on December 16.

It is reported that Ms Hirst, herself the mum of a new-born baby, said that she saw the baby in a bag and broke down.

She called for her partner to help and then another neighbour joined them and called the emergency services but tragically, the baby was declared dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon was put in place at the house where the baby was found

A 17-year-old girl and woman, aged 45, were arrested on suspicion of murder but have since been bailed as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death continues.

Temporary Superintendent Jamie Henderson, of South Yorkshire Police, said at the time: “This is an extremely tragic case and I know the local community, and those further afield, will be very upset to hear about what has happened.

“At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case.

“There is a cordon in place on Norman Crescent in the Rossington area while our officers carry out their work, and therefore we are asking members of the public to avoid the area at this time.”

Two women aged 17 and 45 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed

Meanwhile residents of Rossington, and further afield, gathered at the weekend for a vigil outside the house where the baby was found.

Candles were lit, and flowers and teddies were laid.

Tributes were also made via Facebook, Linda Maloney said: “Well done to the people of Rossington for showing love and respect for this little baby.”

The house where thw gruesome discovery was made

Rebecca Louise said: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t get down tonight but rip little one may all the other angels keep you safe up there.”

And Angela Tate added: “I'm a rossington lass but movd away many years ago thank you proud of you all.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 325 of 16 December.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.