Sight loss open day returns to Doncaster for second year.

An event aimed at raising awareness of the most common cause of sight loss in the UK will return to Doncaster next month.

Following the success of its event last year, the Doncaster Macular Society Support Group, in partnership with leading sight loss charity the Macular Society, has organised the open day.

The event will take place on Monday 3 February 2025, 11am to 3pm at the Rail Heritage Centre, Danum Gallery Library & Museum, Waterdale, Town Centre, Doncaster DN1 3BU.

The event will offer information about conditions such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and highlight the wide range of local support available to people living macular conditions.

On the day, members of the monthly Doncaster Macular Society Support Group will be on hand to talk to visitors about the group’s activities, how it helps people with macular conditions and additional support available in the area for people with vision loss.

In addition, representatives from organisations such as Blind veterans, Partially Sighted Society, Sight Loss Councils Sensory Team City of Doncaster council, Doncaster Eye Clinic, Optelec Low Vision Solutions, Sight and Sound, RNIB, Bee Ladies group, Vision aid will be in attendance to provide information on more local sight loss support services.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. AMD is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Vicky Thompson, Macular Society regional manager, said: “Events like these are a great way to raise awareness of macular disease and highlight the support and help offered by the group. We would like anyone affected by macular disease to come along and meet others in the same situation.

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and tips. Peer to peer support can be so helpful – our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.

“If you have AMD or any other macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come and see us in February to find out more, or come to one of our monthly meetings. Friends, family and carers are welcome to join us too.”

For more information on the monthly support group, please contact Vicky Thompson on 07376398916, or email [email protected]

For general information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email [email protected]