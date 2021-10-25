Seven-year-old Doncaster girl climbs mountain through hailstone for NHS fundraiser

Chloe Smith, who since the pandemic began has been passionate about helping fund the NHS, scaled the 950-metre-high summit of Helvellyn with her mum, dad, and one-year-old dog, Joby, on Wednesday 20 October.

The trek began at 9.45am, and by 12.30pm they had reached the summit despite the wind, rain, and hailstone.

Chloe’s mum, Anna, said: “Words just aren’t enough to describe how super proud we are of Chloe. She chose something that would really challenge her physically and mentally to raise as much money as she could.

Chloe Smith on the 950-metre-high summit of Helvellyn in the Lake District.

“Absolutely amazing achievement and super proud mummy and daddy!”

Chloe has been especially inspired by her friend’s mum, Kelly Fisher, who now works as an Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Specialist Nurse at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, as well as neighbours who work for the Trust.

Anna added: “It was very emotional for her as she was exhausted. Even with all the right kit, the wind and hail took its toll.”

Despite this, Chloe put on a brave face. With the support of mum and dad, she safely returned down the mountain.

Chloe said: “I want to say thank you to everyone for donating and encouraging me, it means a lot.”

This isn’t the first time Chloe has launched a fundraiser, Anna explained: “Last year when we were in strict lockdown, Chloe was making headbands and wristbands at home and she wanted to sell them. She baked too.”

Anna went on: “It’s all she’s talked about since the lockdowns began. This is all Chloe’s idea.”

Due to changing COVID-19 restrictions, many of her plans were unable to go ahead. However, this didn’t dampen her spirits.

“While the lockdown is here, you might catch coronavirus. I thought a simple thing would be to climb a mountain.” Chloe said.

Completing the six-hour-trek outdoors means it is less likely to be cancelled, as well as ticking another activity off the list of things Chloe has been eager to do.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “As a trust, we are always grateful for fundraising events hosted by the public. However, Chloe’s efforts at such a young age are incredibly special and her passion is a wonderful thing to see – she should be incredibly proud of herself, and the same goes for mum and dad, and of course Joby.”

“The Peak District has many beautiful mountains, however, Helvellyn is well-known as being one of the highest. Well done to Chloe for such an ambitious project and from the entire trust, thank you.”

Helvellyn is a mountain in the English Lake District and lies between Ullswater, Thirlmere and Grasmere and to the north of Ambleside. It is the third highest peak in the Lake District.

Chloe’s JustGiving goal of £100 has now more than tripled at £381.