Advice for Doncaster sleepyhead families as the clocks go back this weekend

Good advice for easing your kids into new sleep patterns as the clocks go back.

The time changes at 2am on Sunday, October 31, giving us an extra hour in bed.

Doncaster Health Visitors have given some helpful advice to families with small children in the week leading up to the changes.

As the clocks go back an hour next weekend, it is a good idea to think about making small changes to bedtime for you and your family over the course of the next few days.

Gradually start your evening routine later by up to 15 minutes a night starting with teatime and bath time

Don't forget to wake your child up later the next morning if they haven't woken already to gradually change their body clock

Start this new routine around Tuesday or Wednesday this week so hopefully you and your child won't notice the changes.

If you need further support or advice about sleep routine call the Single Point of Contact on 01302 566776 or book a virtual appointment via the ParentPlus e-clinic app.

How do I remember which direction to change the clocks?

An easy way to remember is using the old phrase: “Spring forward, fall back” (though this does mean you’re using the American term for autumn).

When the hour changes, we’ll be shifting from British Summer Time (BST) to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

The clocks always go forward an hour on the last weekend in March in spring and go back on the last weekend of October in autumn.

Why do we change the clocks?

Experts remain divided over the benefits of changing the clocks.

Reasons given in favour are that it saves energy, reduces accidents and crime and is good for business.

Those arguing against say there is no clear, decisive evidence it saves energy and point to potential health risks.