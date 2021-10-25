Doncaster academy celebrates new outdoor space which can be enjoyed by pupils and staff

Atlas Academy have partnered with ISS Labour to transform an outdoor area at the school.

The area had been underused due to a lack of seating so the team brought staff from their Derby and Doncaster depots to build planters and picnic tables.

Principal Moody of Atlas Academy, said: “We are extremely grateful to ISS Labour for their generous support with the transformation of the outdoor space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Astrea Academy.

“We can’t wait to see the new space being used over the coming weeks and months, and we know that it will become a unique area that our entire school community can enjoy together.”

The planters are made from recycled railway sleepers.

Nicki Sunderland, central services director at ISS Labour visited the school to add plants, flowers and herbs to the new planters.

Children at Atlas Academy will also plant bulbs and watch the life cycle of flowers growing during the school year.

Nicki said: “We have been delighted to support Atlas Academy with this project to create a meaningful and calming outdoor space for the school.

“The plants have been carefully selected to provide year long colour, texture and scents which include a selection of herbs that can hopefully be cultivated by the children and used in the school kitchen.

“Our staff have enjoyed working together as a team to make a positive difference within one of the communities in which we work, and look forward to seeing what the children grow themselves.”