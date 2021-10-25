Take a look through our retro gallery of Doncaster people having a spooky fun time back in the 1990s and 2000s.
1. Little witch
Samantha Holmes from Town Moor dressed up as a witch back in 1998.
Photo: Steve Hall
2. Little monsters
Daniel Wraith, aged 10 from Bessecar, Thomas Skies, aged 8 from Fishlake and Liam Margison, aged nine. At the Doncaster Dome Halloween party in 1998.
Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. Halloween party
Ryan Jinaratana aged three and Sanjula Perara aged 10 from East Laith Gate at a Halloween party at the St James' Central Children's Centre. 2007.
Photo: Liz Robinson
4. Doncaster Lakeside
There was a Halloween Fair at Doncaster Lakeside Village in 2006. Here are two staff members dressed up as Rocky Horror characters. Zara Walker of Bentley and Vaughn Tibble of Barnsley.
Photo: Steve Taylor