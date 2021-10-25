Click through this article to see Halloween costumes from the 1990s and 2000s.
Click through this article to see Halloween costumes from the 1990s and 2000s.

Are you one of the Doncaster people in spooky fancy dress in our retro gallery of the 90s and noughties?

Do you need inspiration for your Halloween costume this year? Take a look at these fantastic spooky looks from decades past.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 25th October 2021, 7:15 am

Take a look through our retro gallery of Doncaster people having a spooky fun time back in the 1990s and 2000s.

If you want more retro read Doncaster runners and joggers of the 1990s or Adorable new born baby photos from decades past.

Follow us on Instagram here for more retro photos.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Little witch

Samantha Holmes from Town Moor dressed up as a witch back in 1998.

Photo: Steve Hall

Photo Sales

2. Little monsters

Daniel Wraith, aged 10 from Bessecar, Thomas Skies, aged 8 from Fishlake and Liam Margison, aged nine. At the Doncaster Dome Halloween party in 1998.

Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales

3. Halloween party

Ryan Jinaratana aged three and Sanjula Perara aged 10 from East Laith Gate at a Halloween party at the St James' Central Children's Centre. 2007.

Photo: Liz Robinson

Photo Sales

4. Doncaster Lakeside

There was a Halloween Fair at Doncaster Lakeside Village in 2006. Here are two staff members dressed up as Rocky Horror characters. Zara Walker of Bentley and Vaughn Tibble of Barnsley.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales
DoncasterLiam HodenInstagram
Next Page
Page 1 of 7