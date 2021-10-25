Major Doncaster road closed due to road traffic collision

Traffic queuing on the A1 following the crash.

The A1M northbound J36 (Warmsworth Doncaster) to J37 (Marr Doncaster) is now closed due to a collision between two lorries.

Road users are advised to expect delays on the approach to the incident and allow extra time for their journeys.

There are currently delays of 50 minutes on the approach to the closure.

The Police, air ambulance and South Yorkshire ambulance services are at the scene.

This incident, in addition to the further collisions at J34-35, and J38 to Barnsdale Bar is having significant disruption to traffic in South Yorkshire at this time.

The event is expected to clear between 16:30 and 16:45 on 25 October 2021

Driving North, exit the A1(M) Motorway using Junction 36 offslip road and proceed to end of the slip road.

Diversion Route Symbol At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A630 and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the roundabout with the A19.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A19 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the roundabout with the A638.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A638 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the junction with the A1(M) Motorway (Junction 38).

At the junction for the on-slip road, turn left onto the slip road to rejoin A1(M) North.