The number of people in Doncaster diagnosed with dementia is expected to rise by more than 25 per cent in the next 10 years, according to council documents.

A report on the Doncaster Dementia Strategy, which will be presented to city councillors later this week, states there are currently 4,520 people estimated to be living with dementia in Doncaster today.

That figure is expected to rise by 26 per cent by 2035 to 5,629 people.

In a meeting of the City of Doncaster Council’s Health and Social Care Overview and Scrutiny Panel on Thursday, July 3, 2025, members will be asked to note the achievements of the Dementia Strategy over the previous year in improving information access, diagnosis wait times and quality of life for people with dementia and their carers.

The strategy has resulted in a new service offering those in Doncaster living with dementia one key contact, known as a dementia advisor.

Advisors are key to ensuring people feel continually supported throughout their dementia journeys.

The report states diagnosis rates increased positively to 73 per cent in 2024. That rate recently dropped to 70 per cent due to a consultant vacancy and remains below the average for the region.

However, the wait time for a diagnosis is lower than that of neighbouring South Yorkshire authorities, between 8-12 weeks.

Partners involved in the strategy, including Doncaster Council, Age UK, Alzheimer’s Society and Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH), are working to address issues of transport for patients needing to access treatment.

In the meeting on Thursday, councillors will have the opportunity to ask questions about the strategy and will be asked to determine the oversight they wish to have on the strategy in the future.