New plan launched for Doncaster Health Trust

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) which provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services, refreshed its plans on how to operate going forward, learning from the changes made due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, to make it easy to understand the health trust turned to its staff, asking them to become video stars…..and they all shone!

The plan sets out how the NHS Trust wants to lead the way with care and how it plans to do this through four goals and seven objectives which are easy to understand.

Kathryn Singh, Chief Executive for RDaSH, said: “We have kept our new plan plain and simple, focussing on our colleagues and our patients. The plan covers the next two years and shows what we are aiming to deliver during that time.

“It focuses heavily on managing COVID-19, improving safety and quality, our people and improving access to our services for patients. We’ve learned a lot from how we have operated during the pandemic and some of this is reflected in the plan,” she added.

To read the new RDaSH plan visit RDaSH Publications Trust & Ambitions or to watch the video click here: https://youtu.be/Hs0zHyJq5U4

