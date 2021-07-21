Doncaster residents invited to RDaSH Board of Directors’ meeting

RDaSH

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) will be holding its Board of Directors’ meeting online via Microsoft Teams.

Items to be discussed in the meeting include feedback on the recent work of the Trust, as well as reporting on the latest performance data. There will also be an opportunity for the public to ask questions relating to the business of the meeting.

The full agenda for this meeting can be found on the Trust website a few days before the meeting by using this link:

If you would like to ‘attend’ please contact [email protected] for the Microsoft Teams meeting link.