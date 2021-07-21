Doncaster teaching assistant creates a sensory room for children with special educational needs

Zoe Godfrey, a nursery TA at Shaw Wood Academy, came up with the idea of an improved sensory room when the one already in place did not suit the range of needs that needed catering for in school.

Head of school 7-11 and SENCO Lindsey Taylor explained: “This year she has worked as a one to one teaching assistant with Dexter, a four-year-old child who is autistic.

"She decided to speak to local business people and ask for a donations to buy suitable sensory equipment and resources.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dexter Woodward, four, pictured in the Academy's new Sensory Room. Picture: NDFP-20-07-21-Sensory 4-NMSY

The people who supported the school with advice, and financially, were: Bryn Close of Marra Falcons, Steve Mosby and Steven Lee Mosby of Danum Development and Sensory in Play, based in Doncaster

Louise continued: “Zoe is very dedicated and passionate about her work with the children in school. We would like to say a big thank you to her for giving up her own time to create the beautiful room we have now.

“Also without the financial support from the above businesses, it would not have been possible, they have allowed us to provide a very special place for all our children in school- we are extremely grateful.”

Zoe Godfrey, teaching assistant, pictured with Dexter Woodward, four, in the Academy's new Sensory room. Picture: NDFP-20-07-21-Sensory 1-NMSY

Many children have benefited from across the school and it is used throughout the day for children with SEND, bereavement support, emotional support linked to the Covid pandemic. and a quiet and relaxing space for any child that needs it.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Leo Flanagan, nine and Lily-Mai Butler, ten, pictured in the Academy's new Sensory Room. Picture: NDFP-20-07-21-Sensory 3-NMSY