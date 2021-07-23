NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 20 was down from 16 on the same day the previous week.

There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 3,894 people in hospital with Covid as of July 20, with 544 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The figure was down from 16

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally almost trebled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators more than doubled, increasing by 140%.

The figures also show that 28 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 18. This was up from 21 in the previous seven days.